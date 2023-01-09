Close shave for 6 as car catches fire

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 8

Six occupants of a Maruti 800 car had a narrow escape after the car they were travelling in caught fire on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road on Sunday afternoon. The car was heading towards Samrala Chowk from the Kohara side as the occupants were on the way to take part in a function in the city.

Raj Kumar, alias Raju, said the incident occurred around 1.30 pm. He said when the vehicle reached near Mohini Resort, he sensed something burning under the vehicle’s dashboard. He asked car driver Santosh Kumar to stop the car and check the issue.

When the car was stopped, all occupants left it to save their lives. Afterward, smoke started emanating from the engine and fire engulfed the car, Raju said.

There was panic on the road. Nearby shopkeepers also tried to douse the flames by pouring buckets full of water but to no avail. The fire was controlled only when fire tenders arrived at the spot and doused the flames. The car was completely burnt in the fire.