Close shave for driver as truck falls off bridge

Ludhiana, April 14
A truck carrying boilers fell off a bridge of the Southern Bypass near the toll plaza on the Mullanpur-Raikot road after its driver lost control over the vehicle last night. The truck driver, Pawan, alleged that he lost control over the vehicle as some anti-social elements were chasing him.
Pawan said he was coming from Pune. Some unidentified persons stopped him on the Raikot road and asked him to give them Rs 20,000. When he refused to give money, the suspects started beating him up.
“I somehow managed to flee from the spot with the truck. The suspects started chasing me. The moment I reached the Southern Bypass, I lost control over the vehicle and it fell off the bridge after breaking the railings,” alleged the truck driver.
The police have, however, denied the claims of the truck driver that some robbers were chasing him.
