Close shave for driver as vehicle catches fire

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 25

The occupant of a BMW car had a close shave when the car caught fire near Doraha late last night. Fire brigadiers from Doraha and Khanna rushed to the spot to douse the flames but the four-wheeler was almost reduced to ashes by the time they brought the blaze under control.

The car owner, Harmandeep Singh, is a resident of Preet Nagar of Basti Jodhewal, Ludhiana. He was en route from Chandigarh to his hometown when the vehicle faced a technical snag. So he took the car to a service station in Sahnewal. The mechanic, Gangadeep Singh, was taking a trial ride in the car when flames suddenly started billowing out of the bonnet of the car. He tried to put out the flames, but to no avail. He then reached out to the Doraha police, following which some fire bridge teams rushed to the spot. It took them two hours to bring the fire under control.

A police official said, “The fire brigade teams were called to the spot. A technical snag in the car may have resulted in a short circuit which seems to be the reason behind the incident.”

Technical snag