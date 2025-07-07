DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Close shave for shopkeeper as bike-borne miscreants open fire

Close shave for shopkeeper as bike-borne miscreants open fire

Victim's brother-in-law from US sent them to kill him: Cops
article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A shopkeeper, Jatinder Singh, in Rumi village near Jagraon, Ludhiana, had a miraculous escape on Saturday evening as two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him.

Advertisement

The Ludhiana rural police during its probe found the role of victim’s brother-in-law, staying in the USA, in the incident.

The Sadar Jagraon police registered an attempt-to-murder case against three persons, including the victim’s brother-in-law. The latter has been identified as Rupinder Singh of Tarewala, Moga, currently based in the United States. The other two suspects are yet to be identified by the police.

Advertisement

It was the second attack on the shop owner, Jatinder Singh of Chajjawal, within the past five months. On January 30, unidentified assailants had fired multiple gunshots at the shutter of his hardware shop in Rumi village while he was away at Hazur Sahib. Around a month after the January incident, the police arrested a suspect, Robin Kumar of Sultanpur Lodhi. They recovered two pistols, a magazine, 10 cartridges, two mobile phones and a car from him.

Police sources said Rupinder had allegedly orchestrated a murder bid on Jatinder in 2019, leading to a case being registered against five individuals, including him. They added that he was also suspected of arranging the firing at his brother-in-law’s shop in January, where 11 rounds were fired at the shutter.

Advertisement

According to Jatinder, his sister had married Rupinder in 2018 but the couple soon divorced. He said Rupinder suspects him of orchestrating the divorce and had been attempting to kill him through repeated attacks.

The complainant told the police that on Saturday evening he was returning home in his Toyota Fortuner car. When he turned towards Chhajjawal from the T-point of Rumi village, two masked persons on a motorcycle without a registration number plate shot at him. He recounted that the assailants opened fire, with a bullet piercing the driver’s side windowpane of his vehicle and exiting through the rear windowpane before the attackers fled towards Jagraon.

The police said in connection with Saturday’s firing incident, the police were investigating whether the persons involved in January committed the latest incident.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts