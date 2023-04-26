Close shave for three as vehicle falls off flyover in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

An SUV carrying three persons fell off the flyover at the national highway near Ladhowal, resulting in minor injuries for all three occupants. The injured persons were identified as Princedeep Singh, his fiancée Poonamdeep Kaur and their friend Rajveer Singh. The incident severely damaged the vehicle, which reportedly fell approximately from a height of 20 feet.

Princedeep and Rajveer had reportedly gone to the Delhi airport to pick up Poonamdeep, who was returning from abroad for her marriage, scheduled on April 28. As they approached the flyover, an auto-rickshaw allegedly turned in front of them, forcing Princedeep, who was driving, to apply brakes.

He lost the control of the vehicle that fell onto the service lane. The Ladhowal police reached the scene after receiving information about the incident.