Club constitution violation alleged over holding of political event

The Sutlej Club has landed in controversy over the alleged hosting of a political event, despite provisions in its constitution barring such activities on the premises.

Advertisement

The controversy relates to an event held on June 28 during the visit of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. During the programme, Saini reportedly met workers and leaders, sought feedback from them and interacted with party functionaries and others.

Advertisement

Some club members have objected to the event, alleging that it was political in nature and therefore in violation of the club’s constitutional provisions. They have also raised concerns that access to parts of the club was restricted during the programme, causing inconvenience to regular visitors.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an office-bearer and executive committee member of the club has submitted a written complaint to the club’s general secretary, alleging that a political function was organised on the premises in connection with the Haryana Chief Minister’s visit without the knowledge of the elected office-bearers.

“To my utter surprise, despite being an elected office-bearer of the club and a member of the executive committee, I had absolutely no prior knowledge or intimation of such an event. It is difficult to understand how an event of this magnitude could be organised without informing the elected representatives responsible for the affairs of the club,” the complaint said.

Advertisement

“The entire club premises had been virtually converted into a high-security zone. More than 50 armed police personnel were stationed in the lobby, parking area and other common areas. Several members were inconvenienced and subjected to rude and discourteous behaviour by the security personnel. Members were instructed to immediately remove their vehicles, movement within the club was restricted and the welcoming atmosphere that members rightfully expect from their club was missing,” it further said.

Some members have also sought clarification on whether prior written approval for the event was obtained from the club’s president-cum-DC, Ludhiana, and the general secretary as required.

The general secretary has reportedly forwarded the complaint to the club’s president, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain. Responding to the query Jain said he had directed the ADC to submit a report on the matter as he was on leave when the event took place.