Home / Ludhiana / CM announces formation of joint panel of villagers, experts

CM announces formation of joint panel of villagers, experts

Setting up of Biogas Plant at Akhara Village
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:37 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday announced the formation of a joint committee of villagers and experts to find a permanent solution for setting up a biogas plant in Akhara village of Ludhiana district.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting held here on Saturday at the Chief Minister’s official residence.

The Chief Minister apprised a delegation led by Gurtej Singh, representative of the Akhara Sangharsh Committee, that the joint committee would carefully consider each and every concern raised by villagers. He said after thorough examination, the committee would submit its recommendations, on the basis of which the government would take necessary action.

Mann emphasised that the committee would submit its report within the scheduled time frame.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would not allow any violation and that no action would be taken without safeguarding the interests of the villagers. He reiterated the state government’s firm commitment to control pollution in the state and affirmed that there would be zero tolerance for any violation of the pollution norms.

He made it clear to the villagers that the plant would be completely pollution-free and that no one would be permitted to violate rules.

The Chief Minister said strict action would be taken against any violator. On the occasion, Mann also cited the case of Ghungarali village biogas plant, which was set up with the consent of villagers, as an example. During the meeting, representatives from Ghungarali shared their experience of operating the plant.

