CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur celebrates Dasehra with Doraha residents

Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 5

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur today celebrated Dasehra with residents of the town this evening.

She was accompanied by local MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Municipal Council chief Sudarshan Kumar Pappu, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Surabhi Malik, ADC Amarjit Bains, SDM, Payal, Jasleen Bhullar, SSP, Khanna, Dayama Harish Kumar Omparkash, DSP, Payal, Harsimrat Chettra, Gurwinder Singh Rana Kooner, Harbhupinder Singh Dharaur, Avinashpreet Jallah, Manjit Singh, Gurjinder Nikka, Karan Sihora and Pargat Singh Siar.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur set Ravana’s effigy on fire by pressing a remote button from the stage.

