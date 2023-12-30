CM dedicates machinery worth Rs 19 cr for Municipal Corporation

Ludhiana, December 29
CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday dedicated machinery worth Rs 19 crore for the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL).
Flagging off the machinery from PAU, the CM described it as a red-letter day for the city as the machinery will go a long way in ensuring cleanliness. He said it is the need of the hour to make sure that the city is made clean, green and pollution free. Mann said the state government is making every effort to give the city a facelift and no stone is being left unturned.
CM said the machinery that has been flagged off includes eight jetting machines for Rs 4.75 crore, one Poclain machine for Rs 0.6 crore, two infrared pothole repair machines for Rs 4 crore and one Turn Table Ladder for fire brigade for Rs 9 crore. He said these machines will be instrumental in sprucing up the industrial city by streamlining the functioning of the MCL. Mann said the state government is not in dearth of funds for the development of the cities and no stone will be left unturned for this.
Mann added should the civic body needs more funds for infrastructure the state government will give it precedence. He said the state government is committed for providing modern civic amenities to people and every effort will be made towards the same.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed
The IMD warns of 'difficult driving conditions with slower j...
India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist
Landa currently lives in Edmonton, Canada, and is a member o...
British Sikh medic Amritpal Hungin knighted in King Charles' New Year Honours
Dr Amritpal Singh Hungin, Emeritus Professor of General Prac...
Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at their US home; police suspect domestic violence
The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and the...
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail
Sentencing to be announced on January 10