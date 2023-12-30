CM dedicates machinery worth Rs 19 cr for Municipal Corporation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday dedicated machinery worth Rs 19 crore for the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL).

Flagging off the machinery from PAU, the CM described it as a red-letter day for the city as the machinery will go a long way in ensuring cleanliness. He said it is the need of the hour to make sure that the city is made clean, green and pollution free. Mann said the state government is making every effort to give the city a facelift and no stone is being left unturned.

CM said the machinery that has been flagged off includes eight jetting machines for Rs 4.75 crore, one Poclain machine for Rs 0.6 crore, two infrared pothole repair machines for Rs 4 crore and one Turn Table Ladder for fire brigade for Rs 9 crore. He said these machines will be instrumental in sprucing up the industrial city by streamlining the functioning of the MCL. Mann said the state government is not in dearth of funds for the development of the cities and no stone will be left unturned for this.

Mann added should the civic body needs more funds for infrastructure the state government will give it precedence. He said the state government is committed for providing modern civic amenities to people and every effort will be made towards the same.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann