CM health scheme will ensure quality treatment for poor: Minister Mundian

Punjab Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Friday said the “Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana” will ensure that the poor families of the state also get access to quality treatment.

He was inaugurating a camp at Mangarh village in Sahnewal, to provide free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh as part of the scheme.

“With the implementation of the scheme, even the most expensive private hospitals, which were only accessible to the rich, will be in the reach of the poorest, including farmers, labourers and rickshaw pullers,” he said.

Mundian said Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the scheme in Mohali on January 22.

Mundian pointed out that all medicines and tests up to Rs 10 lakh will be free, terming it first such initiative in the country.

“As soon as someone is admitted to a hospital, everything will be free. They will not be asked anything, only to bring their health card. About 65 lakh families in Punjab, from all religion and walks of life, will benefit from this. No one has been left out,” he added.

The minister added that government employees and pensioners will also be eligible for the health card.

“These health cards can be obtained from facilitation centres, common service centres and through online registration using Aadhaar card or voter identification card,” he said.

He said 850 government and private hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme and more facilities will be included in the coming days.

According to the minister, more than 2,356 treatment packages have been included under the scheme, compared to 1,600 earlier.

“Specialised treatments such as orthopaedics, general medicine, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, urology and oncology, among others, are being offered as part of the scheme,” Mundian said.

“Any citizen can now get free treatment at any government or private hospital in Punjab or Chandigarh,” the minister said, and added that the hospitals will be paid within 15 days after treatment. He pointed out that the state government has paid the advance premium to the insurance company to ensure smooth implementation.