CM honours12 medallists from dist

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 24

As many 12 sportspersons from the district, who were among those who had secured positions in the 36th National Games, were felicitated by CM Bhagwant Mann recently. The medallists were given cash awards of Rs 54 lakh.

The players who were felicitated at a state-level function include Amrinder Singh Cheema, who was awarded Rs 10 lakh for winning two gold medals in rifle shooting, ace boxer Simranjit Kaur, cyclist Harshveer Sekhon, softball players Mamta Minhas and Manisha Kumari and weightlifter Vipan Kumar, all of whom got Rs 5 lakh each.

Boxer Mandeep Kaur, basketball player Navkarman Singh, riders Harshveer Sekhon and Rajbeer Singh and rower Jaspreet Singh received Rs 3 lakh each for winning silver medals.

Basketball player Karandeep Singh and weightlifter Davinder Kaur were given a cash award of Rs 2 lakh.