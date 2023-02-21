CM inaugurates state's biggest STP at Jamalpur

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 20

A newly constructed 225 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Jamalpur, Ludhiana, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Monday. It is the state’s biggest STP and a part of the ongoing Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project.

Committed to cleaning water body Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dedicated the STP and other projects worth Rs 315.50 crore for the rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah today. He reiterated the commitment of the state government to clean and rejuvenate Buddha Nullah.

He also expressed concern over the polluted Buddha Nullah.

Meanwhile, he said there is no question of initiating the work on SYL as it is not in the interest of the state and its people.

He added that corruption his government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Mann dedicated the STP and other projects worth Rs 315.50 crore for the rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah today. He reiterated the commitment of the state government to clean and rejuvenate Buddha Nullah.

He also expressed concern over the polluted Buddha Nullah.

The CM said he had been raising this issue as MP too because the polluted water from Buddha Nullah mixes with the Sutlej and causes havoc in other parts of the state too. He said villages in Jalalabad and Fazilka were worst affected by it.

Meanwhile, the CM envisioned that the newly constructed sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 225 MLD would be instrumental in the cleaning of the Buddha Nullah in the city.

He said this will act as a catalyst in checking the water pollution in this nullah which was flowing in the heart of the city. Bhagwant Mann said that 14 kilometers of this nullah crosses from within the city adding that a detailed project has been chalked out for the cleaning of this nullah.

The CM said that as per this the detailed project has been chalked out at a cost of Rs 650 crore under AMRUT and Smart City scheme. He said as per the funding pattern the state government is spending Rs 392 crore on this project whereas the Centre is giving a matching grant of Rs 258 crore. Mann said today projects worth Rs 315.5 crore, including STP with 225 MLD capacity and others, have been dedicated to the people.

Meanwhile, he said there is no question of initiating the work on Satluj Yamuna Link Canal as it is not in the interest of the state and its people.

He added that his government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.