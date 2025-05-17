DT
CM, Kejriwal in city for MP Arora's house-warming

CM, Kejriwal in city for MP Arora’s house-warming

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was in the city on a private visit. On Saturday, he will be attending two events, one near Jodhan. MP Sanjeev Arora said Kejriwal had come to the city as he (Arora) had purchased a new...
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 17, 2025 IST
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was in the city on a private visit. On Saturday, he will be attending two events, one near Jodhan.

MP Sanjeev Arora said Kejriwal had come to the city as he (Arora) had purchased a new house in Gurdev Nagar here and Kejriwal was invited to attend the house-warming.

Kejriwal was accompanied by CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia. later, they attended the path of Sukhmani Sahib and had langar.

Speculations were rife that Kejriwal would be here in the city till the time elections were over. One of the leaders said he would stay back in Ludhiana as winning the Ludhiana West bypoll was a prestigious issue for all and AAP leaders had high stakes involved in it.

“It was not any political event and he was invited. Today, he will be staying in Ludhiana and after attending two events, he will leave for Delhi on Saturday,” said Arora, adding that no political persons came as it was purely a personal visit.

