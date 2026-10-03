CM Mann attends event in Ludhiana

Visitors present at MBD mall in Ludhiana got a surprise when Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, along with other MLAs and officials, reached the place to attend an event.

For a few minutes in the presence of the Chief Minister, the mall turned out to be a fortress, heavily guarded by security personnel all over the venue.

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Huge police force was also deployed around the mall.

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“Concerning safety issues, thorough checking of visitors was conducted. We thought that as it was Gandhi Jayanti, due to safety concerns, checking was being done but later got to know about the CM’s visit,” said a visitor.