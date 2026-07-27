CM Mann interacts with students, inaugurates Rs 5-crore school block in Lohara

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited Government Primary School in Lohara on Monday, was surprised when students engaged him with a series of interesting questions. One of the most heartwarming moments came when a Class 5 girl asked whether he had ever known that he would become the Chief Minister one day.

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Responding with a smile, Mann said he had never imagined reaching the post. However, he shared that he developed an interest in politics during Classes 9 and 10, which gradually shaped his journey.

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When another student asked about his favourite subject, the Chief Minister said he enjoyed mathematics. Asked about his favourite teacher, Mann nostalgically recalled that his father was his mentor and ideal, as he had laid the foundation of his education.

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The interaction took place during Mann’s visit to inaugurate the Rs 5-crore Vardhman Block at the school.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the remarkable success of government school students in competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE and the Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) reflects the far-reaching impact of the state government’s education reforms. He reiterated that education remains the most powerful tool for eliminating poverty and empowering future generations.

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“This new block has been constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The entire cost has been borne by the Vardhman Textiles Group, for which I sincerely thank the group’s leadership. The block comprises 18 classrooms for students, along with furniture and three rooms for the teaching staff,” he said.

Mann noted that the Vardhman Textiles Group has made significant contributions towards strengthening educational infrastructure, particularly in government schools. He said the group has also constructed buildings in government schools at Lohara, Giaspura, Kasabad, Ladowal and Sekhewal, among other places.

“No freebie or concession can eliminate poverty or other social maladies, but education is the key to breaking this vicious cycle by improving people’s standard of living,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s achievements in education, Mann said Punjab has surpassed Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi to secure the top position in primary and middle-school education. He attributed the achievement to the government’s efforts to strengthen the education system through upgraded infrastructure, smart classrooms and advanced teacher training.

He added that recent figures released by NITI Aayog show Punjab leading the country in primary and middle-school education, reflecting the success of these reforms.

The Chief Minister added, “Nearly three lakh students are studying in government schools across Ludhiana district, which has 16 Schools of Eminence, 11 Schools of Brilliance and 35 Schools of Happiness. Two more Schools of Eminence at Millerganj and Division No. 3, Ludhiana, have been completed and will soon be dedicated to the public. As many as 146 students qualified the NEET examination, 33 students qualified the JEE Main examination, nine qualified the JEE Advanced examination and 47 the PSTSE.”