CM Mann’s roadshow draws crowd in Jodhan

Ludhiana, May 14
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned in support of AAP candidate from Ludhiana Ashok Parashar Pappi in Jodhan on Tuesday.
Addressing the people, Mann said his roadshow got a huge response despite it being held in late hours. Hence, he could never repay the debt of this love.
He said he was like them only and came from a village and government schools and understand their pain and problems. In Delhi, people have slogans such as ‘25 May, BJP gai’ and ‘BJP da bura haal, bahar aa gya Kejriwal’.
He said AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal would come to Punjab on May 16 and meet people here. He would go to Amritsar and pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib and Durgiana temple. Afterwards, he would hold a roadshow with me there.
The Chief Minister said four rounds of polls were done and the BJP was losing in each of them.
“It is a matter of great shame that Narendra Modi who has been the Prime Minister for the past 10 years is asking for votes in the name of Mangalsutra and religion. The BJP does politics of hatred and fear,” he said.
While talking about the friendship of the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, he said no matter what, these two were going to get each other killed.
He said today Sukhbir Badal was saying that the SAD was a regional party, a few weeks ago, he was begging the BJP for an alliance.
Mann also lambasted Ravneet Bittu and said leaders like him are without a stand. He was staying in a government house in a wrong manner and we just collected Rs 1 crore 84 lakh from him. Now, he is saying he’s sleeping in the BJP office.
