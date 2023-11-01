CM to host open debate at PAU today

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 31

Security has been beefed up in Ludhiana as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be hosting an open debate, ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’, at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here on Wednesday. Strict security arrangements have been made outside Dr Manmohan Singh auditorium of the university where the event will be held.

Farmers to attend event

Public entry from gate number one has been banned and only VIPs will be allowed tomorrow from the gate. Barricades have been installed around the auditorium and many roads inside the university have been closed.

Throughout the day on Tuesday security reviews were done by the police and every minute detail was observed.

After the Chief Minister gave an open invitation to the public to take part in the debate, 50 members of the Krantikari Kisan Union will also be participating in the event. Farmers will be coming from Moga, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Barnala.

Union members said they wanted to put forward issues related to farmers and agriculture and eagerly waiting for the debate.

The PAU is also hosting Saras Mela at the PAU grounds and the youth fest will also kick-start there tomorrow.

A student said she was participating in the youth fest tomorrow. “I am worried about my entry as there is a huge security on the campus. I am keeping my fingers crossed and hoping that I will be allowed entry in the morning,” she said.

Rajdeep Singh, a resident from Jalandhar, along with his friends, was making plans of attending a musical night by singer Satinder Sartaaj but now, he will first enquire from his friends about the situation before coming as the CM was coming to the PAU tomorrow.

Participants in Saras Mela are apprehensive about tomorrow’s sale. “Seeing the security on the campus, I think there will be no visitors tomorrow and hence, no sale,” said an artisan at the fair.

