CM touches emotional chord at Surjit Patar’s bhog ceremony

Ludhiana, May 20

Today was the bhog ceremony of renowned poet and Padma Shri awardee, Surjit Patar. People in large numbers from different walks of life participated in the meet which was held at a gurdwara at Asha Puri. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 11 at his residence.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also attended the ceremony and while addressing the gathering he said he had never imagined he would have to address the last prayers for Surjit Patar. Today, the Punjabi language has become orphan, he said.

“One cannot imagine what the family went through, when Patar did not wake up from his sleep. It was a very difficult moment for his family and friends. If a person is not well, then one gradually gets prepared and also leaves no stone unturned to avail the best treatment. In case of Patar, it seems he himself wrote his death as he slept normally but never woke up,” said Mann.

Mann said he would often quote Patar in the Parliament when he was an MP.

“Once I quoted ‘Ina sach na boli ke kalla reh jave, chaar k bande chad la modha den layee’ (don’t speak too much truth that you are left alone, the one who speaks truth does not even get four people to lift his bier). After the session, MPs from Kerala and Odisha came to me and asked me the meaning of this quote and who had written it. We then had a long discussion on Patar the Parliament’s lobby,” added the CM.

Mann said he last met Patar on February 19 and expressed his desire

to include Punjabi language under the government’s Artificial Intelligence initiative.

“One who loves Punjabi is bound to love Patar,” he said.

CM also announced ‘Patar Award’ to be instated for emerging poets and students. The winner will be awarded Rs 1,01,000 and an appreciation award.

