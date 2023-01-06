CM visits air terminal site

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 5

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday inspected the ongoing work at the civil air terminal in Halwara near here and asked the officials to expedite the work so that the upcoming international airport gets established at the earliest.

He directed them to complete the work in a time-bound manner as the state government had already released Rs 50 crore for the early completion of the work.

Maintaining that the work on the ambitious project remained stalled for the past few months, he said though it was to be completed by March 31, 2022, it had already skipped its deadline due to what it termed as the callousness of the previous governments.

“After assuming the charge of office, my government has put the work on the project in fast-track mode,” he claimed, adding that the executing agency would complete the work in the coming six months.

He warned that any sort of compromise in quality of work would not be tolerated.