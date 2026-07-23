CMC gets ICMR grant to develop state-of-the-art stroke care centre

The Department of Neurology and Advanced Stroke Centre at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC), Ludhiana, has been awarded a grant to establish the National Centre for Advanced Stroke Trials, Technology and Practice (NCSTP).

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It has been awarded under the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Centre for Advanced Research (CAR) scheme. It is first medical college in the nation to receive a CAR grant in the field of stroke.

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The proposal outlines a five-year programme (2026-2031) with a total proposed budget of approximately Rs 14.2 crore for all the participating institutions, covering manpower, equipment, consumables and trial infrastructure.

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Dr Jeyaraj Durai Pandian, principal, CMC and president, World Stroke Organization, said, “The centre will expand the department’s work beyond clinical trials into indigenous neurodiagnostics, neuroprotection technology, digital rehabilitation and genomics with the goal of developing affordable, scalable and India-specific solutions for stroke care."

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