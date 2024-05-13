CMC organises neonatal resuscitation programme

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

The department of paediatrics at Christian Medical College organised a neonatal resuscitation programme today.

This hands-on training programme was aimed at doctors to save newborn lives and is the initiative of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and National Neonatology Forum in their endeavour to improve newborn survival.

Principal Dr Jeyaraj Pandian highlighted the importance of training doctors in saving newborns and encouraged everyone to take advantage of the learned faculty.

Dr Naveen Bajaj, a leading neontalogist from the city, was the lead trainer at the workshop and he briefed the participants about the programme.

The programme was attended by 30 paediatricians and postgraduate students from various colleges in the state.

