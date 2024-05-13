CMC organises neonatal resuscitation programme

Ludhiana, May 12
The department of paediatrics at Christian Medical College organised a neonatal resuscitation programme today.
This hands-on training programme was aimed at doctors to save newborn lives and is the initiative of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and National Neonatology Forum in their endeavour to improve newborn survival.
Principal Dr Jeyaraj Pandian highlighted the importance of training doctors in saving newborns and encouraged everyone to take advantage of the learned faculty.
Dr Naveen Bajaj, a leading neontalogist from the city, was the lead trainer at the workshop and he briefed the participants about the programme.
The programme was attended by 30 paediatricians and postgraduate students from various colleges in the state.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 10 per cent polling recorded in first 2 hours
Voting is also under way in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra...
4 Jaipur schools receive bomb threat via email
Students and staff members have been evacuated
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
Haryana man arrested from Kolkata in Delhi car showroom shooting case
Mohit Ridhau, 28, is apprehended in a joint operation by the...
PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib
Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place in vie...