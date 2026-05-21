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Home / Ludhiana / CMC principal gets International award

CMC principal gets International award

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:03 PM May 21, 2026 IST
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Dr Jeyaraj Pandian
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Christian Medical College principal Dr Jeyaraj Pandian received the prestigious Daniel Lackland Excellence Award in Collaboration and Advocacy for Population Hypertension Risk Reduction.

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He is also the head, Department of Neurology, and president of World Stroke Organization.

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The award was presented by the World Hypertension League and recognises individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership in assessing population risks for cardiovascular, stroke and renal diseases. The recognition reflects Dr Pandian’s dedicated work towards advancing hypertension control and stroke prevention, particularly across low and middle-income countries.

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Since 2008, Dr Pandian has played a pivotal role in strengthening global advocacy through sustained engagement with the World Stroke Organization, also contributing to World Health Organization (WHO)-led strategies and collaborative initiatives, such as the Global Stroke Action Coalition.

His leadership helped bridge international policy frameworks with practical and community-level action. From contributing to development of global health policies to supporting transformational national initiatives, such as India’s stroke action plan, and strengthening frontline healthcare capacity, his work has been focussed on translating global vision into meaningful local impact.

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