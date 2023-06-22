CMS cash robbery: Two more held, Rs 7.14 cr recovered so far

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

In the Rs 8.49 crore robbery case, the Ludhiana police on Wednesday nabbed two more accused and recovered Rs 18 lakh cash from them. So far, the police have arrested 18 persons and recovered a total of Rs 7.14 crore in cash and four digital video recorders (DVRs).

The DVRs were recovered from the nullah from Barnala which were also taken along by the accused and were later dumped in nullah.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Wednesday called the entire team at Police Lines and thanked them for solving the case, ensuring most recovery of looted cash and arrest of all the accused involved in the crime. Meanwhile, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav also gave Rs 10 lakh cash reward to the police team.

“I am proud of my team who either worked in the field or were involved in technical work from behind the scene to trace the accused. Today, I called all my team members at Police Lines to motivate them to continue this kind of policing. Team members include Joint CP Saumya Mishra, DCP (Crime) Harmeet Singh Hundal, Additional DCP Sameer Verma, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, ADCP Shubham Aggarwal, ACP Mandeep Singh, CIA Inspector Beant Juneja, CIA Inspector Kulwant Singh, Inspector Avtar Singh, SI Amarinder Singh, SI Rajinder Kumar and SI Neeraj Chaudhary, ASI Jaswinder Singh(Incharge Safe City) and ASI Ravinderpal Singh (incharge technical support unit),” CP Sidhu said.

It is to be noted that a committee of senior cops has been formed to assess the exact amount of looted cash in the dacoity and committee is yet to submit its report.