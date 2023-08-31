CM's statement on revenue officials misleading: Union

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 30

The Revenue Patwar Union has condemned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for stating that criminal cases could be registered against revenue officials who proceed on a pen-down strike.

In a stern warning to staff of deputy commissioners, patwaris and kanungos, the Chief Minister said today that those who go on strike could lose their jobs.

Claiming that no official of the Revenue Department had evaded or intended to evade duties regarding floods or monsoon hazards, union members said that the CM was giving misleading statements to appease the public.

Revenue Patwar Union state president Harvir Singh Dhindsa alleged that recently, a VB case had been filed against three personnel of the Revenue Department to put pressure on the union.

Dhindsa said, “Contrary to the government’s claims, corruption of not even a single penny has happened in the alleged case in Sangrur. I offer to resign from my post if corruption charges are proved in the case. The Chief Minister can then appoint any individual to fill my post.”

The union leaders stated that the Sangrur DC had also written to the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) and demanded a review of the registration of the criminal case. They added that it was mandatory to seek prior approval of the competent authority in such cases unless a public servant is caught red-handed while taking bribe.

The Sangrur DC’s letter to the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) stated: “When a public servant commits some offence while performing his duties in compliance of orders or recommendations, Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act makes it mandatory that the approval of the competent authority is taken prior to investigation,”

Dhindsa said the Chief Minister’s threat regarding the registration of criminal cases was also unwarranted as meetings between the union and the government were in progress.

He said, “Senior functionaries in the Revenue Department had already proposed a formula for resolving the issue and a meeting with the Principal Secretary was scheduled for today. The meeting has now been rescheduled for Thursday.”

“We fail to understand what prompted the Chief Minister to utter such provocative statements instead of waiting for the outcome of our meeting with the Principal Secretary,” said Dhindsa. He added that the union was hopeful of finding a permanent solution of almost all issues of patwaris.

