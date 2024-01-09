Coaches, students from Tamil Nadu, other states rue lack of facilities

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, January 8

For players of Tamil Nadu who are in the city for taking part in the National School Games, the temperature hovering around 5-6°C is certainly ‘unbearable’ as many of them are suffering from running nose and sore throat. On top of it, the host state failed to provide them with facilities such as warm drinking water, which was needed throughout, at least during the severe cold wave. Though the local Education Department claims to be on its toes at all times, students coming from other states are facing several problems.

Washrooms at NM Jain School where hot water was not available for bathing. ASHWANI DHIMAN

“I and my students are suffering from cold and cough. Firstly, the climate is too harsh and chilly, unbearable for people like us who have come from the southern part of the country. Secondly, we are not being provided with South Indian food. We cannot have chapati, vegetable and dal all the time. When we had hosted the games in December last, the authorities made sure that North Indian food was served to those coming from the North. And last, we are not being provided with potable water, we are paying and getting it on our own,” said Sivagami, the team manager for girls from Tamil Nadu, whose team is putting up at the Government Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar.

She added that bedding was okay and students got hot water for bathing.

"If we are provided with a kettle, perhaps, we can have warm water, which would provide some relief to those suffering from sore throat and cold. Every time we cannot go out to buy water bottle,” she added.

Braving the chill, Pooja Singh, football team coach from Uttar Pradesh ,said since January 5, students were not able to take bath. “We are staying at NM Jain School, Bharat Nagar Chowk. There are around 150 students (boys and girls) from different states. We are staying on the first floor and there is no washroom on the floor. The two washrooms on the ground floor are choked and students have to wait for their turn. They have not taken bath as they are not provided with warm water. In this extreme chilly weather, they cannot bathe with cold water,” she said.

Students from West Bengal feel that ‘better’ accommodation with neat and clean washrooms should have been provided to students taking part in the National School Games.

Meanwhile, one of the liaison officers at NM Jain School said there were approximately 150 students residing at the school. “But there is no arrangement for hot water for bathing. We will bring the matter to the notice of the authorities,” he said.

But here the question arises that when the Education Department is arranging everything, is it not the department’s duty to ensure that students get hot water for bathing in such weather conditions?

Even players from Andhra Pradesh, residing at Government Senior Secondary School, Kundanpuri, complained that there was a shortage of hot water. “We hardly get hot water, which is required all the time in these severe cold conditions as our students are not familiar with such weather,” said the team coach.

Meanwhile, team members from ISSO are not having any problem as they are from private schools and are putting up at a good hotel in the city. “No we are not facing any problem as we are putting up on our own and have arranged our own conveyance,” said the team manager.

Each player has to give Rs 250 per day to the host state (government) for refreshments.

“Around Rs 20-25 lakh is given to the host state for the same. They should provide us with safe drinking water and good South Indian food too,” said a student from South.

Students brave the chill

Students from across the country, their coaches and team managers were seen braving the chill on open grounds of Punjab Agriculture University where football matches are being played. The teams were playing matches while a few girls were seen warming up on the grounds.

