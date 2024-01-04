Cold wave, dense fog to continue

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 3

With the biting cold weather conditions persisting in the district, the minimum temperature dropped slightly to 7.6°C on Wednesday. It was recorded at 7.8°C yesterday. On the other hand, the maximum temperature increased to 15°C today, compared to yesterday’s 12°C. The cold wave and foggy conditions are likely to continue even on Thursday.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology of Punjab Agricultural University, the weather is expected to remain dry with the possibility of cold wave conditions and dense fog during morning hours over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

During such weather conditions, residents in the city experienced relief as sunshine graced city areas today. At Punjab Agricultural University, a number of students took advantage of the sunlight, conducting their studies outdoors on the grounds.

Meanwhile, langar stalls were installed at a few locations, offering tea and snacks to commuters amid the cold wave conditions this morning. Some people in markets and along roadsides were seen sitting around bonfires to make themselves warm.