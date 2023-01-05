Cold wave, dense fog to continue in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

Cold wave conditions will continue to persist in the district with the possibility of fog during morning hours.

A thick blanket of fog is continuing to engulf the district making the visibility very low. The cold wave makes commuting, especially on two-wheelers, difficult during morning hours.

The maximum temperature recorded today was 10.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 5.8 degrees Celsius. Morning relative humidity recorded was 94 per cent and evening relative humidity 79 per cent.

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, Head, Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, said cold and foggy conditions would continue to persist in the city in the next three to four days.

“There seems no possibility of rain in the next few days. Cold weather is good for Rabi crops so there is nothing to worry about that. As rainfall is not predicted in the coming days, farmers should irrigate their fields,” said Dr Kingra.

Drivers are advised to drive safely and slowly and switch on the headlights and indicators to avoid any untoward incident. Many workers are seen lighting bonfire to keep themselves warm.

Meanwhile, with the temperatures plummeting and the severe cold persisting here, people must take precautions for themselves and their kids.

Dr Manu Sharma, paediatrician and neonatologist, said: “Foods rich in Vitamin C should be eaten during the winter season.”