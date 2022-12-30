Cold wave fails to bring cheer for woollen manufacturers

Ludhiana, December 29
The shivering cold in this part of the region has been forcing residents to remain in the four walls of their houses. Since the biting cold has gripped the region, there was an expectation that changing weather will bring smile on the faces of hosiery manufacturers but there is not much enthusiasm seen.
Talking to The Tribune, Darshan Dawar, president, Knitwear Club, said there was not much improvement in woollen sales. “The sales are not as per our expectations because the bulk sale is missing. We still expect that once the wedding season begins by January 15, people may start making bulk purchases of winter stuff”, said Dawar. At the same time, the city retailers believe that the sale of woollen mufflers, socks and jackets has picked up due to cold weather.
“In the past about 10 days, purchasers are buying regular stuff to save themselves from the shivering cold. These are small items but sales of expensive woollens are yet to pick up”, said Tejbir, a salesman at Chaura Bazaar. Meanwhile, after decline in Covid cases, people have restricted themselves from purchasing products which come under luxury category. “It is better to wear the stuff, lying in almirahs for years rather than spending unnecessary on products, which will be used just for 2-3 months,” said Nalini, a homemaker.
