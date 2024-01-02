Cold wave sweeps as shools open with thin attendance

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 1

Government schools in the city recorded thin attendance as they reopened after winter vacation, today. The ongoing cold wave was the reason behind this. Teachers, parents and the students said that the government should have extended the vacation till the harsh weather subsided.

Some request extension of winter break The government teachers union had already requested the government to extend the winter break keeping in mind the severe cold conditions and dense fog.

Amidst the increasing number of cases of COVID and swine flu, parents reckon the government should have extended the holidays, keeping in view the safety of the students.

Not more than half the students were present on day one at the Government Primary School, Sunet. Vikas, a student of Class III said “it is hard to write due to the biting cold as our hands tremble”.

The veranda of the school, where classes are normally conducted, was empty. Head teacher Meena Rani said as the temperature was too low more than 60 per cent of the students were absent. “The grant for constructing classrooms has been received, so we will have enough classrooms to accommodate about 1,200 students now,” she added.

The construction work will take at least 6-8 months until then the students will have to sit outside. To accommodate everyone, we will have to make them sit in the veranda, once the strength of students increases, said one of the teachers.

At Government Primary School, Sarabha Nagar, due to the heavy strength of students, classes are held in the open. But owing to the thin attendance today, the students were accommodated inside the classrooms. A few classes are held outside due to a lack of rooms in the school.

Meanwhile, the government teachers union had already requested the government to extend the winter break keeping in mind the severe cold conditions and dense fog. “We had already made a request, that the break should have continued till January 15, said Tehel Singh, a member of the union.

The parents said that amidst the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 and swine flu the government should have extended the holidays, keeping in view the safety of the students.