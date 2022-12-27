Cold wave to continue for 2 more days

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 26

Cold wave continues in the district and according to the meteorological experts, same conditions will continue for two more days.

Plant covers are useful to protect them from frost injury. They increase downward long-wave radiation at night and reduce convectional heat losses to the air. Commonly used material for plant covers is removable straw coverings and polythene material — Dr Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head, Department of Vegetable Science, PAU

Today, the minimum temperature recorded was 6.6°C while maximum was 15.4°C. Though sun shined during the day, biting cold conditions continued throughout the day.

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head, Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, said cold and foggy conditions would continue to persist for the coming two days after which the weather would be clear.

“Such conditions are good for Rabi crops and the weather is proving favourable. Cold weather is the best for Rabi season but farmers who have grown winter vegetables need to be careful and protect these from frost,” Dr Kingra said.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said vegetable production was severely affected by various biotic and abiotic stresses. One such abiotic factor was frost and potato and summer season vegetables such as cucurbits, chilli, tomato and brinjal were highly affected by it.

Dr Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head, Department of Vegetable Science, PAU, while discussing various techniques to protect the crop from frost, said plastic mulch technology had various beneficial effects on crop production, including protection from frost injury; increase in soil temperature; conservation of soil moisture, texture and fertility; and control of weeds, pests and diseases. It also allows growing of crops early in the season and protects the plant from frost by conserving moisture and increasing the soil temperature near the plant’s surroundings.

“Plant covers are also useful to protect them from frost. It increases downward long-wave radiation at night and reduces convectional heat losses to the air. Commonly used material is removable straw coverings and polythene material,” he said.

Dr Kulbir Singh, senior olericulturist, PAU, divulged that low-tunnel technology was the most popular among growers.