 Cold wave to continue for 2 more days : The Tribune India

Cold wave to continue for 2 more days

Cold wave to continue for 2 more days

Students sit in the sun on the PAU campus amid fall in mercury levels. photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 26

Cold wave continues in the district and according to the meteorological experts, same conditions will continue for two more days.

Plant covers are useful to protect them from frost injury. They increase downward long-wave radiation at night and reduce convectional heat losses to the air. Commonly used material for plant covers is removable straw coverings and polythene material — Dr Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head, Department of Vegetable Science, PAU

Today, the minimum temperature recorded was 6.6°C while maximum was 15.4°C. Though sun shined during the day, biting cold conditions continued throughout the day.

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head, Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, said cold and foggy conditions would continue to persist for the coming two days after which the weather would be clear.

“Such conditions are good for Rabi crops and the weather is proving favourable. Cold weather is the best for Rabi season but farmers who have grown winter vegetables need to be careful and protect these from frost,” Dr Kingra said.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said vegetable production was severely affected by various biotic and abiotic stresses. One such abiotic factor was frost and potato and summer season vegetables such as cucurbits, chilli, tomato and brinjal were highly affected by it.

Dr Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head, Department of Vegetable Science, PAU, while discussing various techniques to protect the crop from frost, said plastic mulch technology had various beneficial effects on crop production, including protection from frost injury; increase in soil temperature; conservation of soil moisture, texture and fertility; and control of weeds, pests and diseases. It also allows growing of crops early in the season and protects the plant from frost by conserving moisture and increasing the soil temperature near the plant’s surroundings.

“Plant covers are also useful to protect them from frost. It increases downward long-wave radiation at night and reduces convectional heat losses to the air. Commonly used material is removable straw coverings and polythene material,” he said.

Dr Kulbir Singh, senior olericulturist, PAU, divulged that low-tunnel technology was the most popular among growers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Punjab

Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

4
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

5
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

6
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

7
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

8
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

9
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member

Unfunded old pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC member

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water