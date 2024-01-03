Cold wave to continue in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 2

The minimum temperature plummeted to 7.8°C, aggravating the biting cold conditions. The maximum temperature recorded today was 12°C. Intense cold wave is set to continue in the district.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, the weather is expected to remain dry with a possibility of dense fog during morning hours in Ludhiana and adjoining areas during over the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, no significant change in the minimum temperature will be observed during the next four-five days in the state. The department has forecast dense to very dense fog on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to medical experts, dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants and protracted exposure to it leads to pollutants getting lodged in lungs, clogging them and decreasing their functional capacity. This causes increased wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. Long exposure to dense fog can exacerbate the problems of people with asthma, bronchitis and other lung related conditions.

