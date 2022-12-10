Cold weather increases risk of heart attack, say experts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 9

With mercury dipping each day, cardiologists at SPS Hospitals cautioned heart patients that winters lead to an increase in heart-related problems.

While the season is often considered to be a preferred one by many, it is also when most heart attacks occur. In the recent weeks, hospitals have started witnessing a spike in the cases of heart attacks even though the season has just started.

According to the doctors at SPS Hospitals, there was a 20 per cent rise in the number of patients arriving in emergencies with heart-related issues this year, as compared to the number of patients coming in the first week of December last year.

“Blood pressure has an inverse relation with environmental temperature. During winters, the blood pressure increases, making the heart work harder to pump the same amount of blood. Also, we tend to overlook hydration during winters. It is more probable to be dehydrated in cold weather without feeling thirsty. This makes the blood sticky, which can increase the risk of developing clots in the arteries of the heart,” Dr Ravninder Singh Kuka said.

“Patients should undergo regular screening tests to check the health of their hearts. Besides, healthy habits should be followed, such as avoiding fried food and alcohol, and putting on multiple layers of warm clothes,” chief cardiac surgeon Dr Manpreet Singh Salooja said.