Cold weather increases risk of heart attack, say experts

Ludhiana, December 9
With mercury dipping each day, cardiologists at SPS Hospitals cautioned heart patients that winters lead to an increase in heart-related problems.
‘Hydration overlooked during winters’
“We tend to overlook hydration during winters. It is more probable to be dehydrated in cold weather without feeling thirsty. This makes the blood sticky, which can increase the risk of developing clots in the arteries of the heart,” Dr Ravninder Singh Kuka from SPS Hospitals said.
While the season is often considered to be a preferred one by many, it is also when most heart attacks occur. In the recent weeks, hospitals have started witnessing a spike in the cases of heart attacks even though the season has just started.
According to the doctors at SPS Hospitals, there was a 20 per cent rise in the number of patients arriving in emergencies with heart-related issues this year, as compared to the number of patients coming in the first week of December last year.
“Blood pressure has an inverse relation with environmental temperature. During winters, the blood pressure increases, making the heart work harder to pump the same amount of blood. Also, we tend to overlook hydration during winters. It is more probable to be dehydrated in cold weather without feeling thirsty. This makes the blood sticky, which can increase the risk of developing clots in the arteries of the heart,” Dr Ravninder Singh Kuka said.
“Patients should undergo regular screening tests to check the health of their hearts. Besides, healthy habits should be followed, such as avoiding fried food and alcohol, and putting on multiple layers of warm clothes,” chief cardiac surgeon Dr Manpreet Singh Salooja said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...