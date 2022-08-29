Colleague held for raping 25-yr-old girl

Ludhiana, August 28
A 25-year-old girl was allegedly raped in ‘Hang Out,’ a children amusement centre, situated in the Pavilion Mall near Fountain Chowk, here. Two days after the incident, the Ludhiana police have registered a case against the suspect, who is the manager at the centre where the girl worked.
He has been identified as Vishavjit Devnath, alias Charlie Sir, of New Kundanpuri.
The complainant told the police she worked as a sales girl in ‘Hang Out’ at the Pavilion mall. On the night of August 25, when she was about to leave for home, the suspect allegedly dragged her inside the showroom and sexually assaulted her.
The girl said after raping her, he warned not to reveal the matter to the police or her family and threatened her of dire consequences. However, she filed a police complaint after informing her family.
SHO, Police Division 8, inspector Neeraj Chaudhary said the suspect was arrested yesterday and would be produced in the court to seek his police remand.
SHO said CCTV cameras were also installed in the showroom but the firm claimed they were not working.
