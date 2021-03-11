College conducts value added course on basics of research

Ludhiana, May 12
The research cell of the GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, conducted a value added course on ‘Basics of Research: Writing Research Proposal and Thesis Writing’ from May 4 to 11. On the opening day, Dr Pargat Singh Garcha, principal of the college, deliberated on theme ‘Selection of a research problem and preparation for a research proposal’.
The session 2 witnessed deliberations by Dr Yogesh Sharma, associate professor, Ramgarhia College of Education, Phagwara, on topic ‘Framing research objectives and hypotheses’.
In the third session, Dr Anshu Narad, associate professor, Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, interacted with students on topic ‘Styles of references with special reference to the APA’.
On Day 4, Dr Tarlok Bandhu, Principal, Khalsa College of Education, Sri Muktsar Sahib, expounded review of related literature, to involve steps of identifying, locating, organising, and analysing information about a research topic. The session was coordinated by Dr Jasleen Kaur and facilitated by Dr Ramandeep Sidhu and Dr Rachhpal Singh.
Day 5 and 6 proceeded online whereby Dr Mohua khosla, associate professor cogitated on sampling technique while participants mulled upon research designs. The concluding session of the course witnessed deliberation by Dr Meenu Singla, assistant professor, Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management. The college principal congratulated the organising committee comprising of Dr Manu Chadha, Dr Rachhpal Singh, Dr Jasleen Kaur and Dr Ramandeep Kaur Sidhu for their efforts.
