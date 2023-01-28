College gate locked as 4 of protesting GNDEC teachers suspended

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

Teaching and non-teaching staff of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) locked the gates of the college and its administrative block, where the principal’s office lies, over the suspension of their four of the protesting colleagues here on Friday.

Members of the Guru Nanak Engineering College Teachers’ Association (GNECTA) and the association of non-teaching staff have been staging protests for more than the past 100 days, demanding the implementation of the new pay scales, release of pending DA instalments, regularisation of contract staff, etc. The protesting college staff sat on an indefinite dharna at the main entrance of the college. Deepinder Singh, president of GNECTA, was also suspended. The protesting staff members said their dharna would continue till the suspension orders of their colleagues were revoked.