College holds athletics meet

Ludhiana, February 24
Students vied for top honours in different track and field events, besides fun games, on the opening day of the 52nd Annual Athletics Meet of GTB National College and GTB Institute of Management Technology (GTBIMT), Dakha, near here today.
Surinder Singh Sodhi, former hockey Olympian and Inspector General of Police, Punjab, was the chief guest on the occasion. He emphasised values of sports and hard work in a student’s life. He advised them to take part in games which inculcate the various qualities such as discipline, hard work, punctuality, etc.
Principal Avtar Singh informed about the sports achievements by the college students and thanked the guests present at the opening function.
Randheer Singh Sekhon, president of the institute management committee, along with other prominent persons of the area was present there.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...