College holds athletics meet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 24

Students vied for top honours in different track and field events, besides fun games, on the opening day of the 52nd Annual Athletics Meet of GTB National College and GTB Institute of Management Technology (GTBIMT), Dakha, near here today.

Surinder Singh Sodhi, former hockey Olympian and Inspector General of Police, Punjab, was the chief guest on the occasion. He emphasised values of sports and hard work in a student’s life. He advised them to take part in games which inculcate the various qualities such as discipline, hard work, punctuality, etc.

Principal Avtar Singh informed about the sports achievements by the college students and thanked the guests present at the opening function.

Randheer Singh Sekhon, president of the institute management committee, along with other prominent persons of the area was present there.