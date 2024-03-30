College notes: BCM COllege

Ludhiana: Red Ribbon Club of BCM College organised a ‘Drug Awareness’ campaign to spread awareness against drug abuse, with focus on educating teachers on how to take care of the future generations and guide them in a friendly manner. A thought-provoking nukkad naatak on drug abuse was performed by the students in the market area of Sector 32 to sensitise the masses about the bad effects of drugs. An inter-house poster-making competition on the aforementioned theme was organised to mark the occasion. Dr Suprerna Khanna, incharge, Red Ribbon Club, coordinated the event.
Arya college
Arya College BA third year student Anuj Devli has won a gold medal in the karate competition organised by Panjab University. ACMC secretary Dr SM Sharma and Dr Suksham Ahluwalia, principal, congratulated the student and staff for the achievement.
