College Notes: Cleanliness drive at PURC

Ludhiana: The NSS unit of the University Institute of Laws organised a cleanliness drive under ‘One Hour Shramdaan for Swachhata’ programme as per the guidelines by Directorate of NSS, New Delhi. The event patron Dr Aman Amrit Cheema, Director, PURC, Ludhiana, said students that cleanliness would not come from mere saying, we have to take initiatives to bring the change. And, as the saying goes, ‘swachata begins at home’, we have to ensure cleanliness in our surroundings first. The event was co-ordinated by programme officer Dr Pooja Sikka and faculty co-ordinators Sunil Mittal and Sumanpreet Kaur.

Mela Dheeyan Da

Mela Dheeyan Da was celebrated amidst gaiety and exuberance on the campus of Government College for Girls, Ludhiana. MLA Ashok Prashar was the chief guest. Various stalls of bangles, jewellery, cosmetics, suits, gift items were displayed. Several games to enhance the cognitive skills of the staff as well as students were also organised. The college students presented a colourful cultural programme, which included tappe, suhag, Punjabi folk song, etc. Principal Suman Lata also propounded her views on the occasion.

Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign

The NSS wing of BCM College of Education organised ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta Iniatiative’ under Swachhta Hi Sewa Campaign with zest and zeal. Students cleaned nearby parks, college campus and adjoining wall area of the college. Principal Monika Dua applauded the efforts of NSS wing for successful completion of Swachhta hi Sewa initiative wholeheartedly.