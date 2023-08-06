College notes: Government College for Girls

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: BCom first year students of Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, Kriti Sharma won three silver, four bronze medals. Astha Sharma bagged three bronze medals in the Punjab State Swimming Championship held at Mohali. On this achievement, Principal Suman Lata congratulated the students and head of Physical Education Department Nivedita Sharma and faculty members.

BCM College

NSS wing of BCM College in collaboration with Health Department, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, conducted a survey on Swachh Bharat Mission under Swachh Survekshan 2023. Anju Bala, programme coordinator, Health Department, MC (Zone B), Ludhiana, motivated the faculty and students to fill an online citizen feedback form. She guided the students about waste segregation and the relevance of sorting and separation of wastes into dry and wet wastes to keep the industrial hub like Ludhiana clean and green.

CT University

CT University organised its Foundation Skill Programme-2023 for newly admitted first-year students and10+2 passed students with essential skills for higher education. The university officials said valedictory ceremony was a vibrant celebration of the successful completion of the programme. Students participated in various activities, including bhangra, giddha, singing, and modelling, showcasing their exceptional talents. Numerous students received well-deserved titles and recognitions for their outstanding performances.

