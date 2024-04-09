College notes: Guru nanak dev Engineering college

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College commemorated its 68th Foundation Day. The event commenced with the recitation of Sukhmani Sahib at the college gurdwara, followed by a soulful kirtan performance by Kuldeep Singh, Hazuri Ragi, Sri Darbar Sahib. Dr Sehajpal Singh, principal, read a report on the college’s achievements and lauded the relentless efforts of student societies.

GGN Institute of management

An awareness session on autism was held at GGN Institute of Management and Technology, Ghumar Mandi. Resource person Niranjan Kumar explained the peculiar symptoms and the possible therapy treatments for neurodivergence. The event was organised under the aegis of the NSS wing of the college. Manjit Singh Chhabra, director, GGNIMT, urged the students to spread awareness on such issues and provide empathetic care to the autistic children.

School notes

BVM (usn) shishu vatika

BVM (USN) Shishu Vatika extended a heartfelt welcome to the tiny tots as they stepped into the colourful world of learning . The school was adorned with vibrant decorations, creating a delightful ambiance for their arrival. From fun-filled activities like hand-printing to capturing memories at the selfie corners, the event was designed to spark joy and curiosity in their hearts. Seema Gupta, principal, along with incharge Anita Marwaha personally greeted each student, embracing them with warmth and encouragement on their first step towards a new journey filled with laughter, friendship and endless possibilities.

BCM school

Raising awareness on physical health and mental well-being, the NSS Unit and Health Club of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, jointly conducted various activities to celebrate the World Health Day. During the morning assembly, health tips were shared with the students. Students of Class V attended a seminar on ‘Health and Hygiene’ where they were guided on maintaining personal hygiene and taking a balanced diet through a PowerPoint presentation. Capturing the year’s theme, given by the World Health Organization, ‘My Health, My Right’ cadets of the NSS Unit urged the young students of Class IV to embrace healthy eating habits through a group song.

