College notes: Khalsa Institute of Mgmt & Tech

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The campus of Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology (KIMT) for Women, Ludhiana, had a festive look as students and teachers wore traditional attires to celebrate Teej on Friday. Jasneet won the title of ‘Teej Queen’.

Girls recited ‘boliyan’ and performed ‘giddha’ while a variety of stalls selling bangles, jewellery, purses, Punjabi ‘jutti’, cosmetics, rakhi, soft toys, nail art, earrings and mehandi gave a vibrant look to the campus. Advocate Neelu Sharma was the chief guest. Director Dr Harpreet Kaur thanked the guests for gracing the celebrations.

Government College for Girls

Students of MA in Fine Arts at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, secured three positions in the merit list of 4th semester examinations conducted by Panjab University. Neha stood fourth with 93.81 per cent marks, Gursharan Kaur obtained fifth position with 93.68 per cent and Sukhpreet Kaur scored 93.25 per cent marks to secure sixth position. College Principal Suman Lata congratulated the students.

Kamla Lohtia SD College

Around 30 students from various streams participated in the paper-reading contest organised by the PG Department of Economics, Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana. The participants deliberated on topics like Make in India, Brain Drain, India 2047- A Vision, Digital Currency, Vocal for Local and Economic Development and Environmental Degradation.

Kunal Sharma of BBA III, Anmol of MA II and Sakshi of BCom III stood first, second and third, respectively, while Anvi of BCom III and Mayank of BBA III received the consolation prizes. Principal Dr Mohd Saleem congratulated the winners.

BCM College of Education

The placement cell of BCM College of Education organised a campus placement drive for the alumni of the college. Gopan Gopalakrishnan, Deputy CEO of DCM Group of Schools, exhorted the budding educators to become knowledge facilitators and disseminators with great love, empathy and compassion for students. Principal Dr Monika Dua congratulated the placement cell in-charges Dr Jasdeep Kaur and Kanwalpreet Kaur on the successful completion of the drive.