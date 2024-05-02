College notes: Malwa central college

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Malwa Central College of Education for Women organised a farewell party for the outgoing BEd batch. The party was hosted by second semester BEd students. The event commenced with modelling, moving on to talent hunt and concluded with a round of question-answers. Dr Avninder Preet Singh and Dr Ekta were the organisers of the event. The judges for the event were Dr Tripta, Dr Rekha and Kajal. Sanjana was named the second runners-up, Pallavi the first runners-up and Rupal was declared Miss Fresher. Students enjoyed quality time together, participating in fun games and dancing to songs mixed by a DJ. Dr Satwant Kaur, principal, extended her best wishes to the outgoing batch.

Guru nanak public school

Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, hosted its annual investiture ceremony with enthusiasm as students stepped into leadership roles with a commitment to uphold the school’s values and ideals. The ceremony marks a significant milestone in the academic calendar. The event commenced with lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolising the enlightenment that comes with assuming leadership responsibilities. Esteemed guests, faculty members, parents and students gathered to witness the investiture of the newly elected student council members who were adorned with sashes and badges, signifying their roles and responsibilities.

Peace public school

The campus of Peace Public School glowed with the exuberance during the investiture ceremony held in the school’s auditorium. The event saw the presence of SC Jain, Chairman, Peace Public School, as the honourable dignitary of the day. CK Jeeja, principal, administered a solemn oath to the newly appointed student council members and delivered an inspiring address to the gathering. Senior wing head boy Rehbar Pratap Singh and head girl Avneet Kaur Maan assumed their roles with a commitment to elevate the standards of Peace Public School.

BCM school, dugri

To polish the skills of faculty and to keep them abreast with the New Education Policy, a training session on active learning was organised at BCM School, Dugri. The resource persons Sukhbir and Manveet imparted valuable information about ‘active learning’ they had accumulated during a session at DCM YES School. They highlighted the importance of planning and core principles of active learning while also expanding on its limitations and importance describing different strategies of the activities. They explained how learning can be more effective and fruitful with different activities, problem-solving tasks and discussion methods. With the interaction of teachers many new strategies such as ah-ha wall, fish bowl, three-two-one, etc, were introduced.

Sat paul mittal school

Sat Paul Mittal School’s auditorium echoed with cheers when Class XI students came together to bid farewell to the outgoing Class XII ‘the Incredibles’. The atmosphere was charged with emotions, nostalgia, fervour and zest as everyone assembled in the beautifully decorated auditorium, which was adorned with floral arrangements that echoed the sentiment of the day. Students of the outgoing batch,dressed in their finest, exuded confidence and pride as their faces illuminated with the glow of accomplishment. The event kicked-off with a welcome address by Tvisha Agarwal of Class XI. The outgoing batch of Class XII was wished utmost success, happiness and fulfillment in all their endeavors.

Victoria public school

Victoria Public School, Lehra, marked the Labour Day with a spectacular celebration, showcasing gratitude and appreciation towards the hardworking labour force. The day commenced with a unique programme featuring musical renditions and poetry recitations by the students, highlighting the significance of the services provided by the helping staff. The event kicked-off with the approval and encouragement of the school authorities, who honoured and acknowledged the services of the labour force.

Nankana sahib public school

Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, marked the Labour Day with many activities organised by the students and staff of the school. While addressing the students, Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich spoke at length about the importance of the Labour Day. She told the students that May 1 was chosen to be the International Workers Day to commemorate the 1886 Haymarket affair in Chicago. Students of the primary wing donated clothes, eatables, etc, for the children of the Labour Colony located near the school.

Harvest int’l School

Harvest International School observed the Labour Day with gratitude and appreciation for the support staff. Students expressed their gratitude to the support staff for their services and care throughout the year. They took the initiative to serve food and sweets to the support staff as a gesture of appreciation. Various fun-filled creative activities were organised to celebrate the day and to foster a better understanding of the importance of the labour community.

