College notes: Malwa central college

Ludhiana: Keeping pace with the winning streak of the institution, students of Malwa Central College of Education for Women excelled in the Panjab University BEd Semester III exams. Akanksha Tiwari, Jaspreet Kaur and Pragati stood second in the university while Tanya and Rajni came in third. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur congratulated the students for their brilliant performance and encouraged them to uphold the momentum in the future as well.
BCM foundation
BCM Foundation celebrated its founder’s day (107th birth anniversary of Satyanand Munjal) at BCM School, Chandigarh Road. The day witnessed a vibrant display of school spirit, cultural performances and inspirational speeches in a magnificent ceremony held at Mata Thakur Devi Auditorium. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting. An energetic dance reception set the stage for the rest of the programme. Dr Prem Kumar, Executive Director of the foundation, delivered a captivating welcome address, highlighting the school’s values and achievements. A lyrical performance brought to life the inspiring story of Satyanand Munjal. Bipin Gupta, secretary of the DMCH Managing Society, graced the ceremony as the chief guest. In his address, he lauded the school’s dedication to academic excellence and fostering well-rounded individuals.
DAV, BRS Nagar
A three-day capacity building workshop for the teachers of PB Zone F, organised by the Regional Training Centre under the aegis of DAV Centre for Excellence, commenced today at DAV BRS Nagar. This initiative aims to provide a platform to the teachers to build their competencies and ensure their professional development. As many as 167 teachers from various DAV schools, including those from Pakhowal Road, Police Lines, Khanna, Nawanshahr, Malerkotla, Chanarthal Khurd, Jagraon, Kotkapura, Jaitu and the host school participated in the programme. Principals of various DAV schools of PB Zone F were present as observers to provide their valuable inputs. The master trainers introduced innovative teaching methodologies such as enquiry-based, project-based and experiential learning, complemented by art integration. They shared strategies to simplify complex topics through engaging games and made use of applications like Kahoot and Seterra to make learning more interactive. The workshops also provided guidelines for designing question papers based on Bloom’s Taxonomy in alignment with the New Education Policy.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 10.82 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9am; highest in Bengal, lowest in Odisha
UP records voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, Delhi 8.94 pc, J...
In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds
At 44 degrees Celsius, mercury set to raise poll day fever i...
What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time
The sixth phase contest in the national capital is also a di...
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children cast their votes, urge everyone to exercise their rights
Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election...
Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, to be deported to India
Sidhu, a newly married permanent resident from India, barrel...