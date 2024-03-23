College notes: SCD Government College

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The NSS units of SCD Government College, in collaboration with Lions Club, organised a seminar on water conservation. Amrit Pal Singh Jandu, Vice District Governor of the club was the chief guest. Dr Rajan Aggarwal, principal scientist and head (Department of Renewable Energy Engineering, PAU), was the keynote speaker. Principal Tanvir Likhari welcomed the guests and elaborated the social, spiritual and cultural importance of water, apart from it being the elixir of life. Shruti (MA Economics), and Azeempratap Singh (BSc) delivered speeches on the causes of water scarcity, water pollution and dropping groundwater levels in Punjab.

Khalsa College for Women, ludhiana

The Department of Chemistry of Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, celebrated ‘World Water Day’ on March 22 on the theme ‘Leveraging Water for Peace’. A thought-provoking awareness lecture on the importance of water conservation and sustainable water management practices was organised. In this lecture, Head of the Department Himkanta exhorted the students to take a pledge to save water and make a positive impact on water conservation efforts. The event featured practical tips and tricks to save water in everyday life, emphasising simple yet effective strategies that can contribute to water conservation and ultimately save lives.

Arya College

The NSS unit of Arya College Girls Section celebrated ‘World Water Day’ to reflect upon the responsibility of conserving water. A documentary on ‘Water for Peace’ was also screened to educate students about various ways of water conservation. Along with this, the students took a pledge to conserve water and preserve water resources by following sustainable practices. In-charge Dr Mamta Kohli said the college will always be committed to educate students about the vitality of water resources. The programme was coordinated by Dr Rajni Bala, Eena Goyal and Komal Arora.

Guru Nanak Khalsa College

Focusing on the theme ‘Leveraging Water for Peace’, World Water Day was celebrated by the water management team of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, under MGNCRE, Ministry of Education, Government of India. An awareness lecture was conducted in order to sensitise students regarding actions that can be taken to tackle the water and sanitation crisis. The lecture also emphasised the value of fresh water for the environment and its need for sustainable development. A poster-making competition was organised for the students. Principal Maneeta Kahlon appreciated the efforts of the water management team members.

Khalsa College, Sidhwan khurd

The Social Science Department of Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd, celebrated ‘World Water Day.’ The theme for the year was ‘Water for Prosperity and Peace.’ An awareness rally on water conservation was organised and students prepared posters on various themes such as measures to save water, water availability, water equity, etc. A presentation on water conservation and saving measures was given by Dr Jasdeep Kaur. Dr Navdip Kaur shared her views on the current situation of water availability and the Bangalore water crisis. Karamdeep Kaur expressed her views on the topic ‘Water Justice’ and exhorted the students and faculty to save water as it is our fundamental duty.

Malwa College

The Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, in collaboration with the Nodal SVEEP Plan Office and SVEEP Plan NGO, organised a workshop on the procedure of voting. The workshop aimed to enhance the understanding of voting among students and empower them to actively participate in the democratic process. Dr Sukhwinder Singh Cheema, Nodal Officer of the ELC Club, welcomed the resource person and the participants. Ashwinder Kaur and Kitty Pahwa, part of the SVEEP team from GSSS from PAU, gave an overview of the democratic principles and the significance of voting as a fundamental right and responsibility of every citizen.

GHG Institute of Law

An intra-class client counselling competition was organised by IIC and IQAC of GHG Institute of Law, Sidhwan Khurd. The teachers said the competition was conducted to encourage the students to develop advocacy, planning and analytical skills in relation to counselling with their clients. This would enable them to build their unique identity as a lawyer after the completion of their course. The award for the best counsel team was secured by Palak Mehta and Sargam Bansal. The first runners-up title was won by Ayusha and Harjeet. Best client award was given to Kirti Joshi and the title of runners-up client was awarded to Vanshika.

BCM college of education

In the 23rd annual sports meet of BCM College of Education, Rohit and Neha were declared the best athletes in the boys and girls section, respectively, while Venus House was adjudged the best house. Dharamvir Singh Dhami, former international athlete, was the chief guest at the opening function. College trustee Suresh Munjal, Gurdeep Singh and Dr Prem Kumar were the guests of honour. In the 100m race (boys), Rohit stood first, Abhishek won the second position and Gurwinder Singh stood third. In the 200m race, Rohit secured the first position, followed by Gurwinder Singh and Abhishek. In three-legged race, Abhishek and Ayush came first, Rohit and Rahul stood second, while Gurwinder Singh and Lucky won the third spot. In the 100m race (girls), Neha stood first, Neha Pal won the second position and Mona stood third. In the 200m race, Neha secured the first position, followed by Mona and Khushboo. In three-legged race, Neha and Ritul came first, Mona and Uma stood second, and Suman and Pooja won the third spot.

