College notes: SCD students bag top positions

Ludhiana: Three MSc students of the Physics Department at SCD Government College have made it to the university merit list in examinations conducted by Panjab University. Simranjeet Singh topped the university with 1,819 marks. Rohit scored 1,724 marks to secure the third rank while Meenu secured the seventh position by scoring 1,647 marks. Principal Tanveer Likhari congratulated the meritorious students.
Arya College’s History students excel
Students of the History Department of Arya College excelled in examinations conducted by Panjab University. Sonali secured third position in the university by scoring 85.3 per cent marks in MA (History) Semester IV exams. In MA (History) Semester II examinations, Kiran bagged the ninth position in the university by scoring 80.7 per cent marks while Balbir secured 10th position in the university with 80.5 per cent. Principal Dr Suksham Ahluwalia congratulated both the students and faculty on the feat.
