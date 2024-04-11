 College notes: SDP college for women : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  College notes: SDP college for women

College notes: SDP college for women

College notes: SDP college for women

SDP College students participate in Baisakhi event.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: ‘Baisakhi Mela’ was organised by Entrepreneurship and Innovation Cell of SDP College for Women on the college campus with pomp and show. The teaching faculty and students, dressed in traditional Punjabi attires, also donned colourful phulkaris adding a touch of cultural charm to the event. The function was inaugurated by Dr Neetu Handa, principal. The stalls set up by students offered a wide range of mouth-watering food items, handcrafted articles such as jewellery, fabrics, mehndi and cosmetics. Moreover, stalls of fun games such as ring toss, balloon dart and cup game provided hours of merriment.

Kamla lohtia sd college

Semester one students of the Post Graduate Diploma in International Business (PGDIB) of Kamla Lohtia SD College brought laurels to the institution by excelling in the semester examination conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh in December, 2023. Purvee Dhanuka secured the first position in the university with 512/600 marks. Jai Kanojia bagged the second position in the university with 509/600 marks and Gaurav Malhotra secured the third position in the university with 503/600 Marks. Dr Mohd Saleem, principal, congratulated the students for this achievement.

Khalsa college for women

The 61st annual prize distribution function of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, was organised in the college auditorium on Wednesday. Faridkot IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu was the chief guest. Dr Simrit Kahlon, Dean Students’ Welfare, Panjab University, was the guest of honour. Dr Iqbal Kaur, officiating principal, said the annual report was presented highlighting the different activities and achievements of the institute.

School notes
Victoria public school

In a celebration of World Homeopathy Day, Victoria Public School, Lehra, was illuminated with insights and inspirations as Dr Jatin Bhakoo from Ahmedgarh graced the occasion as the keynote speaker. The event, shed light on the importance and utility of homeopathy in the modern world. Dr Bhakoo, with his extensive knowledge and passion for holistic healing, captivated the audience with his discourse on the pivotal role of homeopathy in promoting well-being and fostering a healthy lifestyle.

BCM foundational stage

Emphasising the importance of animals in our lives, BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, marked the National Pet Day. Nursery children expressed their feelings by making cats using their craft skills while the LKG and UKG students used their oratory skills to express their love for pets. Ritu Syal, headmistress, said one should be kind to pets as they give us unconditional love and care.

DAV public school

A team of 11 medical students of DAV Public School, Pakhowal road, participated with in Mission Swasth Kavach Workshop 2024 organised by City Needs in collaboration with Dayanand Medical College and Hospital at DUMRA Auditorium, Hero DMC Heart Institution. The workshop focused on addressing the critical issue of hypertension and its far-reaching implications on public health. Tarushi Chabbra, a student, was honoured with a trophy and certificate by Dr Bishav Mohan, Head of Cardiology at Hero DMC Heart Institution, and Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander, principal of DMC, for showcasing her precision in measuring blood pressure.

Springdale play school

To usher in the harvest season, the students of Springdale Play School, GK Estate, Chandigarh Road, celebrated the vibrant festival of Baisakhi with immense joy and fervour. Students’ faces radiated with delight as they came adorned in traditional Punjabi attire, proudly showcasing the rich Punjabi culture. The festivities were further heightened by captivating Punjabi folk dances performed by the children.

Drishti dr rc jain school

The students of Inclusive Wing of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School went on a field trip to the farms near the school campus. The initiative is aimed at educating students about crops cultivated by several progressive farmers, besides giving them first-hand experience of taking up farming activities. The teachers informed students about wheat cultivation as it is a highly nutritional and widely cultivated cereal grain. Students also learnt that wheat grows in a variety of climates and soils, but thrives best in temperate zones.

BCM school

BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, showcased its commitment to promoting mental health awareness among adolescents through a campaign conducted at Government School, Phullawal. This initiative was organised under the banner of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) programme, RiseUp4Peace. Models made by students helped initiate a meaningful dialogue on the subject. From interactive sculptures depicting the journey of mental health to visually compelling artwork illustrating healthy coping mechanisms, the exhibition vividly demonstrated the students’ resourcefulness and dedication to fostering awareness on a significant issue.

