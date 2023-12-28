College notes: Sri aurobindo college

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The seven-day NSS Camp organised by Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management concluded today. The theme of the camp was “Selfless Service” wherein volunteers were sensitised about their responsibility towards community. “The camp included numerous activities including outreach programmes in adopted villages, namely Jhande and Motibagh and slum areas of Ludhiana. The health check-up and eye check-up camps were held in the adopted villages. A rally to create awareness on drug abuse and environmental protection was also conducted. A movie depicting the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh and the Char Sahibzaade was shown to observe the Shaheedi Diwas, college authorities said.

Shree atam vallabh jain college

The NSS unit of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College and Mohandai Oswal Hospital organised a free medical camp on the college premises on day four of the ongoing NSS camp. “Offering tests such as Hb, blood sugar, blood pressure, ECG, and protein assessments, the camp saw active participation from students, teachers and residents of the adopted Hussainpura village. Earlier on second day of the camp, volunteers participated in an enlightening session on “Road Safety and Cyber Crime” at Traffic Park, Ludhiana, college authorities said.