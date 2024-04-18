College notes: Sri aurobindo college

Ludhiana: Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management observed its annual convocation. Dr Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, director, Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, presided over the function. Degrees were conferred upon more than 500 students. Twenty-nine college colours, nine rolls of honour and twelve awards of merit were awarded to SACCMites. Vishal Kumar, principal, read the college annual report.
