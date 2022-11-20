College of Agriculture bags overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

The inter-college youth festival concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) amidst animated atmosphere and lively performances. The College of Agriculture won the overall trophy. The foot-tapping giddha and bhangra sequences built the right crescendo befitting a cultural extravaganza. Furthermore, the resplendent lammi hek wale geet by traditionally attired girl participants mesmerised the audience.

The chief guest on the occasion, Inspector General of Police, Ludhiana Range, Kaustubh Sharma, said that such festivals serve as a nucleus of artistic and cultural demonstrations exhibiting potential of the students. Congratulating the winners, he emphasised the importance of participation.

Reflecting on PAU’s journey leading up to this Diamond Jubilee Year, the Vice-Chancellor of PAU, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, opined that these celebrations would rejuvenate faculty, staff and students to work with a renewed gusto.

As a philanthropic gesture, Dr AS Bansal, former professor and head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, PAU, along with his wife Anup Kaur Bansal, promised to donate Rs 70 lakh to the varsity. He doled out Rs 50 lakh out of the committed amount on the day itself. The PAU fraternity lauded the couple’s selfless service to uplift the society.

The College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (CoAE&T) bagged the top position for the cultural procession. The trophy for literary events was clinched by the College of Basic Sciences and Humanities (CoBS&H). Gurkanwal Kaur (CoBS&H) was adjudged the best speaker as well as the best poet.

The trophy for Fine Arts went to the College of Community Science (CoCS) and Anamika K of the college was declared as the best artist. The College of Agriculture (CoA) won the Heritage Trophy while the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CoH&F) lifted the Music Trophy. Vishwajit Singh (CoH&F) secured the best singer prize.

The College of Basic Sciences and Humanities won the trophy for Theatre Events. The best actor male and female prizes were awarded to Prateek Sharma (CoH&F) and Harkirat Kaur (CoBS&H), respectively.

The Dance Events Trophy went to CoH&F. Manpreet Singh Gill (CoA) and Harkirat Kaur (CoH&F) were declared best dancer (bhangra) and best dancer (giddha), respectively.