College of fisheries gets Rs 52 lakh grant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 2

The Science for Equity Empowerment and Development (SEED) division of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Union Ministry of Science and Technology, has sanctioned a research and development (R&D) project of College of Fisheries of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The project on ‘Improvement of livelihood status of the Scheduled Caste (SC) population of Punjab State through Biofloc fish farming and value addition of produced fish’ has received a grant of Rs 52.36 lakh to the college’s Department of Fish Processing Technology.

The principal investigator of the project, Vijay Kumar Reddy S, said that under the present environmental challenges, it had become imperative to adopt climate smart, water-saving and cost-effective aquaculture technologies like Biofloc-based fish farming to benefit different stakeholders, especially the SC population of the state.

“Value addition of fish will further enhance farmers’ income, besides extending shelf life of fisheries products,” he stated.

The project team includes co-investigators, Amit Mandal, Siddhnath, and Vikas Phulia.

HoD Vaneet Inder Kaur said Biofloc-based fish farming was a zero/minimal water exchange production system, where fish productivity can be 10 to 20 times higher with only 10 to 12 per cent water requirement as compared to the traditional pond culture system.

Meera D Ansal, the dean of the college, said the project would play an important role in promoting ‘Culture-cum-Processing Model’, in special reference to fish reared in a biofloc-based culture system.

JPS Gill, Director of Research, congratulated the team for earning an important project for improving the livelihood status of SC communities.